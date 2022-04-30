ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Maryland’s Ryan Ramsey, a Gaithersburg Native and Resident, Pitches Perfect Game

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Ramsey, who was born in Gaithersburg and currently lives in the city, pitched a perfect game for No. 23 Maryland yesterday. The Terps Beat Northwestern 13-0. Coming into the 2022 season, there had only been...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheriff: James Madison University softball star's death an apparent suicide

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — The death of a James Madison softball star has been classified as an apparent suicide, but Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Wednesday that an investigation into the death is continuing.School president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne announced the death of 20-year-old Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, in a news release Tuesday. They provided no details."The official report from the medical examiner's office is pending, and out of respect for her family and friends, there is no other information to release at this time," Hutcheson said in an...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WTOP

Time is running out to enter Maryland’s $1M VaxCash promotion

If you want a shot at winning Maryland’s $1 million grand prize for getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, time is running out: the final drawing is Tuesday. Marylanders who get their COVID-19 booster shots Monday will still have a chance to win VaxCash. To be eligible, you must...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

So. Maryland, So Good: Buy Local Guide Released

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, has released the 2022 ‘So. Maryland, So Good’ Buy Local Guide.  The ‘So. Maryland, So Good’ Buy Local Guide is now updated for the 2022 season and available to view on the ‘Get our Guides’ page at SMADC.com. Listings […] The post So. Maryland, So Good: Buy Local Guide Released appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Gaithersburg, MD
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera's 2022 NFL Draft Class Makes His Commanders' Strategy Clear

Rivera's 2022 draft class makes his Commanders' strategy clear originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When Prince Caspian returned to Narnia he did so with purpose. To return a glorious land to its people and overthrow a brutish oppression. When Ron Rivera rolled into Ashburn, the stakes weren’t quite that...
NFL
KTVZ

Akok Akok heads to Georgetown men’s basketball from UConn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Akok Akok is transferring to Georgetown from UConn to play men’s basketball. It is the latest in a series of additions and subtractions for coach Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas after the worst season in Big East history. Georgetown announced Akok’s move on Tuesday. The team went 6-25 last season, including 0-19 in conference play, and ended on a 21-game losing streak. Ewing has led the Hoyas to one season above .500 during his five in the job. He received a public show of support from athletic director Lee Reed on March 2. Akok is a 6-foot-9 forward who spent the past three years at UConn.
GEORGETOWN, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
The Frederick News-Post

Frederick's Jacobs cruises to half-marathon win

When Dan Jacobs first won the Frederick Half Marathon in 2017, he did so in cold, rainy conditions that added an extra challenge for all runners. But with the rain holding off and temperatures moderate at Sunday’s running of the half marathon, Jacobs set a blistering pace of a 5 minute, 30 second mile and showed he couldn’t be caught even in ideal conditions.
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy