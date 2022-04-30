ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Theodore man arrested, accused of seriously wounding woman in stabbing

By Summer Poole, Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ujXZ_0fPBVNvo00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man was arrested Saturday morning after Mobile Police say they found a woman in a parking lot stabbed several times.

Aubrey Roney, 57, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault on Saturday morning, April 30. This arrest happened after Mobile police responded to the Bama Motel and found a woman in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds at about midnight Friday night. The woman was taken to University Hospital for injuries that were life-threatening.

MPD: Man shoots and robs victim on Holcombe Avenue Friday night

Roney has a rap sheet dating back to 1997 but has not been arrested by Mobile police since 2002. He was previously arrested for charges such as rape, burglary, assault and harassment. He was released about two hours after he was arrested on a $7,500 bond.

The woman’s condition at this time is unknown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

Theodore woman identified as suspect in Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Pascagoula Police took a Theodore woman into custody for a shooting that occurred Wednesday, April 27 near Cambridge Drive.  Ebony Spivery is a suspect in a shooting that happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the 5100 block of Cambridge Drive. No one was injured during the shooting, according to a Facebook […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman accused of not paying bill, hits employee with car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after she allegedly ran over a restaurant employee after skipping out on her bill. Sharda Winston, 31, was arrested after officers were called Bamboo Steakhouse at Cody Road for a robbery.  Officers determined that Winston and her children ate at the Steakhouse, but only paid for […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Theodore, AL
Theodore, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WKRG News 5

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stab Wounds#Violent Crime#Mobile Police#The Bama Motel#University Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Deputies arrest multiple Mississippi men for gun and drug charges

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 22, 2022, Adams County Sheriff deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, deputies located 100 grams of marijuana, morphine, 43 milliliters of promethazine, and digital scales. The driver of the vehicle was cited for the […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Delivery driver arrested for stealing gun at shooting range

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One delivery driver was arrested after he allegedly stole a gun from a Pensacola shooting range Monday. Yanique Ivey-Toure was arrested Monday, April 25, after deputies were called to a shooting range at the 6400 block of Pensacola Boulevard. Escambia County deputies were called for a report of a stolen […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman charged for Dollar General fire in Mobile

UPDATE(1:55 p.m.) — Ramona Timmons, 52, was arrested and charged with arson in the first degree. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed a woman went into the Dollar General on Azalea Road and Government Boulevard started a fire inside the store Monday morning. According to MFRD the fire was reported around 10:53 a.m. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy