East Rutherford, NJ

Jets pick offensive lineman Max Mitchell in Round 4 of NFL Draft

By Brian Costello
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Jets started the third day of the NFL Draft off by adding some depth to their offensive line.

The team selected Louisiana tackle Max Mitchell with their first pick in the fourth round Saturday, No. 111 overall.

Max Mitchell
Mitchell is a 6-foot-6, 307-pounder who was All-Sun Belt the last two years. He has position versatility and can play guard as well as tackle. He is considered a developmental player who may need a year of watching before he is able to contribute.

The Jets have George Fant and Mekhi Becton as their starting tackles and have a solid starting group with Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson at guard and Connor McGovern at center. But Jets general manager Joe Douglas needed to add some depth to the group and he did that with this pick.

The Jets have one more pick in the fourth round, No. 117 overall.

SPORTS
New York City, NY
