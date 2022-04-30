ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Swindon move into the play-off places after late goal sees off Barrow

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDEsB_0fPBTz6U00

Swindon surged into the League Two play-off positions as Louis Reed’s late winner earned them a 2-1 win over Barrow.

A third straight victory, coupled with Sutton’s home defeat to Bradford, saw the Robins move into the top seven with one game to go.

It looked like they were heading for a draw after Matt Platt’s late goal cancelled out Josh Davison’s first-half opener, but Reed struck with five minutes left to secure a vital home victory.

Davison scored the only goal of the first half in the 22nd minute when the Charlton loanee capitalised on lacklustre defending to meet Akin Odimayo’s cross.

Midfielder Reed dictated play and was at the heart of a move in the 39th minute that saw Harry McKirdy fire an edge-of-the-box effort over the bar.

Louie Barry and McKirdy both wasted second-half goalscoring opportunities, with the latter left red-faced after rounding the keeper in the 71st minute but making the wrong decision as his shot was blocked.

Platt restored parity in the 83rd minute with his header creeping past Lewis Ward.

But Reed rounded off a brilliant individual performance to save Swindon with a close-range goal just two minutes later.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chris Johnston gives Montrose upper hand in play-off against Airdrie

Chris Johnston’s goal earned Montrose a 1-0 play-off advantage and ended Airdrie’s 20-match unbeaten league run. Johnston fired home in the ninth minute of the cinch Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Links Park after the Diamonds failed to deal with an Andrew Steeves cross. Lyall Cameron and...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Mckirdy
Person
Louie Barry
Person
Josh Davison
Person
Louis Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swindon#Parity#Robins#Charlton
newschain

US abortion trends have changed since landmark 1973 ruling

The abortion landscape has changed in the United States since the Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision in 1973. A leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision suggests a majority of justices support throwing out that ruling, which legalised abortion nationwide. The most comprehensive abortion data is collected by...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

French Guineas on the agenda for Cachet

Newmarket heroine Cachet is “more likely than not” to bid for a Guineas double in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week. Winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last month, the daughter of Aclaim returned to the Rowley Mile to provide trainer George Boughey and owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing with a famous Classic success in Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas.
ANIMALS
newschain

Susanna Reid: Elsie was disappointed with PM’s response to her situation

Susanna Reid has said 77-year-old Elsie was “disappointed” with Boris Johnson following his response to her situation in an interview with Good Morning Britain. The Prime Minister was challenged with Elsie’s case on the ITV show on Tuesday morning, and told the 77-year old has seen her energy bill soar, forcing her to cut down to one meal a day and resort to travelling on buses throughout the day to stay out of her home and keep her bills down.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Kane Williamson to captain New Zealand in Test series against England

Kane Williamson will return to captain New Zealand for next month’s Test series against England after the Black Caps named a quartet of uncapped players in a 20-strong touring squad. Williamson has not featured for the Kiwis since November because of a persistent elbow injury and missed the drawn...
WORLD
newschain

Royal Patronage poised to put Derby hopes on the line

Royal Patronage could bid to reignite the Derby dreams of his connections in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York next week. Trained by Mark and Charlie Johnston, the Wootton Bassett colt won three times as a juvenile last season, including a narrow verdict over Saturday’s 2000 Guineas hero Coroebus in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket.
ANIMALS
newschain

Britain on course for May heatwave

Britain could face a heatwave from around mid-May, the Met Office has said, as temperatures start to climb from Saturday onwards. Meteorologist Marco Petagna said the weather could get “very warm” later this month, peaking around 22C or 23C in the south of England. “Temperatures are several degrees...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy