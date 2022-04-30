ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wilfried Zaha snatches late winner as Palace sink Southampton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9ZWr_0fPBTdvk00

Wilfried Zaha came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Crystal Palace as they snatched a 2-1 win at Southampton.

The Eagles looked to have rescued a point when Eberechi Eze scored his first goal of the season to cancel out Oriol Romeu’s early goal, but a moment of magic from Zaha saw Palace leave St Mary’s with all three points.

The result lifts Patrick Vieira’s side above Southampton and within touching distance of the top half of the table with four left to play.

Vieira had left Zaha on the bench after a bruising encounter at Leeds in the Eagles’ last outing, but he came on for the final 25 minutes to remind everyone just how indispensable he is to the club.

Romeu had missed two excellent headed chances in Southampton’s recent defeat at Burnley but scored one here from James Ward-Prowse’s inswinging corner in the ninth minute.

The Spaniard rose above Joel Ward at the far post to head in off the crossbar and give Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side the lead.

Neither Zaha nor Tyrick Mitchell were fit enough to start the game and they struggled to find openings in the early stages.

They did threaten after 25 minutes as Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp combined to create a chance for Jean-Philippe Mateta, whose near-post shot was saved by the legs of goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

With the primary objective of survival already achieved, the pressure was off both sides, making for an open game.

Conor Gallagher and Ward-Prowse may well end up competing for the same place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad and both were prominent.

Gallagher broke well towards the end of the first half and Ward-Prowse did just enough to deflect his dangerous cross onto the roof of the net and prevent the ball from reaching the unmarked Mateta.

Forster, soon to be out of contract at Southampton, was then needed to make a smart save as Jordan Ayew headed Eze’s corner towards the top corner.

After a slow start, it was Palace who now looked the more threatening.

Five minutes after the break, Ayew got to the byline and Forster pushed away his cross, with Schlupp seeing a point-blank shot blocked by defender Jan Bednarek.

They deservedly equalised when Ayew fed former Saints full-back Nathaniel Clyne and his deep cross was volleyed low between Forster’s legs by Eze.

It was Eze’s first goal since tearing his Achilles last May, with the former QPR player having struggled to regain his place since returning from injury in November.

Vieira introduced Zaha from the bench as Palace looked for a winner.

They had strong penalty claims waved away when Gallagher went down under Romeu’s awkward challenge.

Hasenhuttl responded by bringing on Armando Broja and Stuart Armstrong and the latter might have won it when he blazed over after Romeu’s flick had found him in the six-yard box.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Jeffrey Schlupp
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Eberechi Eze
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Oriol Romeu
Person
Nathaniel Clyne
Person
Jordan Ayew
Person
Stuart Armstrong
Person
Conor Gallagher
newschain

Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku knocks back interest despite Chelsea frustration

Despite being consigned to the fringes by Thomas Tuchel in recent months, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has no interest in joining AC Milan or Newcastle – the latter of which are one of the few teams able to afford his salary and transfer fee. The Evening Standard reports that the 28-year-old is frustrated over his lack of opportunities at the Blues but will knock back offers from the two clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

French Guineas on the agenda for Cachet

Newmarket heroine Cachet is “more likely than not” to bid for a Guineas double in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week. Winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last month, the daughter of Aclaim returned to the Rowley Mile to provide trainer George Boughey and owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing with a famous Classic success in Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#Eagles#Burnley#Spaniard#Ward Prowse
newschain

Jay Rodriguez signs new two-year deal with Burnley

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez has signed a new two-year deal with the Premier League club. Rodriguez, 32, whose previous contract was set to expire in June, has scored two goals in 29 league appearances for the Clarets this season. Burnley tweeted: “Jay Rodriguez has signed a new two-year contract at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
newschain

Karim Benzema chasing Champions League single-season scoring record

Karim Benzema goes into Real Madrid’s second leg against Manchester City with the Champions League single-season scoring record in sight. Benzema’s 14 goals in this season’s competition are just three shy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, and joint-fifth in the chart overall. Here, the PA news agency...
SOCCER
newschain

Britain on course for May heatwave

Britain could face a heatwave from around mid-May, the Met Office has said, as temperatures start to climb from Saturday onwards. Meteorologist Marco Petagna said the weather could get “very warm” later this month, peaking around 22C or 23C in the south of England. “Temperatures are several degrees...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Susanna Reid: Elsie was disappointed with PM’s response to her situation

Susanna Reid has said 77-year-old Elsie was “disappointed” with Boris Johnson following his response to her situation in an interview with Good Morning Britain. The Prime Minister was challenged with Elsie’s case on the ITV show on Tuesday morning, and told the 77-year old has seen her energy bill soar, forcing her to cut down to one meal a day and resort to travelling on buses throughout the day to stay out of her home and keep her bills down.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy