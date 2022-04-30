ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Millwall keep narrow play-off hopes alive with win over Peterborough

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlMOz_0fPBTIab00

Millwall kept alive their narrow hopes of a Championship play-off spot ahead of the final weekend of the season with a 3-0 thrashing of already-relegated Peterborough.

Benik Afobe lashed home his 13th of the campaign from a corner to deservedly break the deadlock for the dominant hosts in the 53rd minute.

Josh Knight put into his own goal in trying to clear a cross from substitute Jed Wallace for Millwall’s second and moments later Wallace delivered a brilliant ball for George Saville to head home a third.

Millwall endured a frustrating opening 45 minutes in which they saw most of the ball but could not find the back of the net.

Oliver Burke delivered a brilliant ball into the path of Afobe, who was beaten to it by David Cornell in the Posh goal.

And they enjoyed long spells of possession in front of a packed, raucous Den, who more than played their part in getting their side over the line.

Danny McNamara saw a mis-hit cross sail narrowly wide before Tom Bradshaw was denied by Cornell’s fast reactions, the keeper closing down the Millwall striker’s space after he had ghosted into the penalty box unattended.

The chance of the half, however, fell to Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris and despite it being very much against the run of play, he should have done better.

Played in by a cute Sammie Szmodics slide pass, Clarke-Harris opted to try and finish with his first touch, allowing Bartosz Bialkowski to get down and save with his legs.

The miss would prove to be crucial, as Rowett’s men turned on the style after the interval.

Saville was denied by a brilliant save from Cornell, which set the tempo for the remainder of the game.

Bialkowski was kept on his toes – Jack Marriott’s 20-yard effort seeing him tip the ball round the post – but that was as good as it got for Peterborough.

Afobe had two attempts before finishing unerringly into the far corner, taking full advantage of a poor defensive header from Clarke-Harris.

Millwall went through the gears, Wallace drove a wicked low delivery right across the six-yard box but saw it slide inches out of the reach of his team-mates.

Murray Wallace and Saville had twice struck the woodwork within the same attack, preceding a floated cross in from the right by Wallace.

The unfortunate Knight could only prod past his own goalkeeper, under pressure from Jake Cooper on his shoulder.

Just three minutes later, Saville got the goal his industrious performance deserved, rising highest at the back post, Wallace again supplying the assist.

Millwall will travel to Bournemouth needing a win and other results to go their way, but for 17,000 fans at the Den, the dream remains alive.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benik Afobe
Person
Danny Mcnamara
Person
Jed Wallace
Person
Josh Knight
Person
Oliver Burke
Person
George Saville
Person
David Cornell
Person
Sammie Szmodics
newschain

What the papers say – May 4

The papers feature Roe v Wade, the local elections and BP’s latest returns. The Independent and The Guardian lead on concerns the US Supreme Court may be poised to end national abortion access by overturning Roe v Wade. The Government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda is “in chaos”,...
ECONOMY
newschain

Chris Johnston gives Montrose upper hand in play-off against Airdrie

Chris Johnston’s goal earned Montrose a 1-0 play-off advantage and ended Airdrie’s 20-match unbeaten league run. Johnston fired home in the ninth minute of the cinch Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Links Park after the Diamonds failed to deal with an Andrew Steeves cross. Lyall Cameron and...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millwall#Peterborough
newschain

French Guineas on the agenda for Cachet

Newmarket heroine Cachet is “more likely than not” to bid for a Guineas double in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week. Winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last month, the daughter of Aclaim returned to the Rowley Mile to provide trainer George Boughey and owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing with a famous Classic success in Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

US abortion trends have changed since landmark 1973 ruling

The abortion landscape has changed in the United States since the Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision in 1973. A leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision suggests a majority of justices support throwing out that ruling, which legalised abortion nationwide. The most comprehensive abortion data is collected by...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Both sides of abortion debate stunned by Supreme Court leak

The owner of an Alabama abortion clinic was flying home from a conference with other abortion providers on Monday night when a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion began ricocheting around the world. As Dalton Johnson read it, he was struck by the harshness of the language that would end the...
ALABAMA STATE
newschain

Opposition MSPs push minister for release of indyref2 legal advice

Opposition MSPs have pushed for the Scottish Government to release legal advice regarding a second independence referendum. Ministers have said they are “carefully” considering a ruling from the Scottish information commissioner which was issued last week. It follows a Freedom of Information request from The Scotsman newspaper, which...
POLITICS
newschain

Kane Williamson to captain New Zealand in Test series against England

Kane Williamson will return to captain New Zealand for next month’s Test series against England after the Black Caps named a quartet of uncapped players in a 20-strong touring squad. Williamson has not featured for the Kiwis since November because of a persistent elbow injury and missed the drawn...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy