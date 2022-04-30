ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Huddersfield guarantee top-four finish following Championship win at Coventry

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Huddersfield guaranteed a top-four finish following an entertaining narrow 2-1 Championship win at Coventry.

Harry Toffolo scored his fourth goal in six games on the stroke of half-time to put the Terriers ahead.

Tino Anjorin then made the game safe with a composed penalty 11 minutes from time.

Viktor Gyokeres pulled back a consolation goal in stoppage time but it was too little too late.

It means Huddersfield will now face either Luton, Sheffield United or Middlesbrough in the play-off semi-finals.

Martyn Waghorn had a shot deflected just wide for the Sky Blues following a lively start to the game.

Dom Hyam had an overhead kick blocked, before Waghorn had another shot diverted for a corner as Coventry began to up the pressure.

But their rhythm was disrupted following a long spell of treatment for Michael Rose and Kyle McFadzean following a clash between the two.

The fans paid tribute to Huddersfield fan Daryl Hopson in the 31st minute following his recent death, following a battle against cancer.

Callum O’Hare blasted wide after Jamie Allen played him in following a poor clearance, while Ben Wilson saved a Jordan Rhodes shot after 34 minutes following a rare break from the Terriers.

Lee Nicholls got down well to save a Hyam attempt after Waghorn teed him up and Allen had a volley from the edge of the box saved by the Town goalkeeper five minutes before the break.

Gustavo Hamer had a strike blocked for a corner as City continued to press for the opener, but they were hit with a sucker punch when Toffolo curled in a beauty from just outside the box to put Huddersfield ahead.

The advantage could have been even greater in stoppage time, but Duane Holmes could only find the side netting after going around the goalkeeper.

Hamer had a shot comfortably saved and Waghorn headed over as the hosts started strongly after the break.

Toffolo just failed to get on the end of a Scott High cross after a good move by Huddersfield, while Rhodes missed a glorious chance to double the visitors’ lead when he fired wide from six yards out.

O’Hare had a shot saved by Nicholls just after the hour mark as Gyokeres opened up the defence and Wilson made a key save after 75 minutes when he got the better of Danny Ward in a one-on-one situation.

But Huddersfield sealed the points four minutes later when Anjorin coolly slotted home from the penalty spot after Lewis O’Brien was brought down by Wilson.

Gyokeres pulled a goal back at the death after O’Hare set him up.

newschain

Karim Benzema chasing Champions League single-season scoring record

Karim Benzema goes into Real Madrid's second leg against Manchester City with the Champions League single-season scoring record in sight. Benzema's 14 goals in this season's competition are just three shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's record, and joint-fifth in the chart overall. Here, the PA news agency...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddersfield#Coventry#Terriers#Middlesbrough#Town
newschain

French Guineas on the agenda for Cachet

Newmarket heroine Cachet is "more likely than not" to bid for a Guineas double in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week. Winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last month, the daughter of Aclaim returned to the Rowley Mile to provide trainer George Boughey and owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing with a famous Classic success in Sunday's Qipco 1000 Guineas.
ANIMALS
