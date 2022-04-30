ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicky Featherstone on the spot to help Hartlepool hit back to draw at Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe’s long Football League farewell continued with a 1-1 home draw against Hartlepool.

Without a victory in 15 games and already relegated, they were against opposition who have now not won in eight.

Boss Keith Hill pitched seven teenagers into his starting XI and one of them, goalkeeper Owen Foster, saved comfortably from Pools’ Omar Bogle when the striker was clear on goal.

Pools could have been out of sight by half-time but struggled in front of goal and skipper Nicky Featherstone was denied by a late block by Ryan Delaney.

But the home side took the lead after 49 minutes. A loose ball by Pools’ Tom Crawford was intercepted and Cameron Wilson broke away to net his first career goal.

Foster then saved again from Bogle, pushing a shot against the post.

However, Pools levelled after 72 minutes when Luke Molyneux was tripped in the area and Featherstone scored confidently from the spot.

The game was halted for three minutes after tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch by angry home fans while four of them ran onto the pitch to protest to minimal effect.

