Soccer

Torquay play-off hopes further dented despite late leveller against Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Torquay’s slim hopes of reaching the National League play-offs took another blow despite Joe Lewis’ stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 home draw with Maidenhead.

A third winless game on the trot left the Gulls 12 points off seventh place with only four games remaining.

Maidenhead, who made sure of their survival last week, took the lead in the 55th minute when Sam Barratt beat his marker and fired home his first goal since October.

Visiting goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai tipped over Daniel Wright’s header but he was beaten in added time when Lewis slid the ball home following some heavy Torquay pressure.

Wright was denied again in the last minute of added time as the hosts missed out on all three points.

