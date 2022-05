CLEVELAND — The 2022 NFL Draft has officially come and gone. The Cleveland Browns made nine selections, beginning with defensive back Martin Emerson in the third round. While the Browns are adding all nine players to their roster now, it’s unlikely that all of the draft picks make the team’s 53-man roster when the season begins in September. With that said, the Browns still do have a couple of holes to fill on their roster that need to be handled prior to the start of training camp.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO