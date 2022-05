The Vancouver Canucks aren't currently willing to commit to head coach Bruce Boudreau beyond next season, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said Tuesday. "We would be willing to have him back under the contract that he agreed to when he came here," Rutherford told reporters during his year-end availability. "And that's certainly not to say at the end of next year we wouldn't want him back."

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO