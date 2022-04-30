Operation Lone Star apprehends more than 239.8K migrants

Photo contributed by the Office of the Texas Governor.

AUSTIN, Texas – According to a press release from the Office of the Texas Governor, Operation Lone Star multi-agency efforts have led to over 239,849 migrant apprehensions. It has also led to more than 14,364 criminal arrests and over 11,666 felony charges.

Officials have seized more than 4,710 weapons and almost $37 million in currency. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has also seized more than 342 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout the state.

Governor Greg Abbott, DPS and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to accomplish the following:

secure the border,

stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons and people into Texas and

prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

