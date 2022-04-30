ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Operation Lone Star apprehends more than 239.8K migrants

By Jennifer Flores
 3 days ago
Photo contributed by the Office of the Texas Governor.

AUSTIN, Texas – According to a press release from the Office of the Texas Governor, Operation Lone Star multi-agency efforts have led to over 239,849 migrant apprehensions. It has also led to more than 14,364 criminal arrests and over 11,666 felony charges.

Officials have seized more than 4,710 weapons and almost $37 million in currency. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has also seized more than 342 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout the state.

Governor Greg Abbott, DPS and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to accomplish the following:

  • secure the border,
  • stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons and people into Texas and
  • prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

You can read more on recent highlights from Operation Lone Star here.

Comments / 30

Carlos Ortiz
3d ago

They are not migrants, you lying liberals. Say it with me, illegal immigrants. Stop the lying, there was a time that legal immigrants came to this country to work and build a better life, now they come for the handouts that these liberals promise to try to buy votes

Reply(7)
12
Susan Docken
3d ago

Great job TEXAS.!! Keep the illegals out. It's the illegals that are making it so hard for the ones that really want to better their lives and that are trying to come here legally.

Reply
5
tRuMp lost BIGLY!
3d ago

And if you believe ALL the refugees from Ukraine are decent, honest,hard working individuals just because they have blonde hair and blue eyes you are sadly mistaken! And it will be 100 times that number at the boarders!

Reply
4
