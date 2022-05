Meet Gladee, the great white shark! She's being tracked right off the coast of the Florida and Georgia line. Her last marked position was April 7, 2022. The animal was tagged in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia back on October 1, 2020, by a non-profit organization, OCEARCH. The group focuses on research expeditions to flag down sharks that were previously out of reach, track them, and collect data for scientists.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO