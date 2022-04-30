ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Many fans have special plans for Garth Brooks' Death Valley concert

By Ally Kadlubar
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - The Garth Brooks concert is tonight, and fans are excited to see him live in Death Valley. Some fans are traveling to Tiger Stadium from Lafayette, and they have some special things planned for the big night. Taisha Wilson and Ashley Molins have been waiting for...

www.wbrz.com

99.9 KTDY

Garth Brooks Performing ‘Calling Baton Rouge’ in Tiger Stadium Was Even More Epic Than We Imagined

Legendary country superstar Garth Brooks put on a show for the ages at Tiger Stadium Saturday night. Garth played to more than 100,000 screaming fans in Death Valley, a massive stadium that plays home to the LSU Tigers. Given the location of the show, the most anticipated moment of the night was his live performance of "Callin' Baton Rouge"—a song that many would agree was the unofficial anthem of LSU Football.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Lane Hardy performance cancelled

Garth Brooks is 'Callin' Baton Rouge.' He talked about his upcoming concert in Tiger Stadium. Rescue Rehome Repeat of south Louisiana is holding a pet adoption event in Denham Springs on Saturday, April 30.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Garth Brooks calls Baton Rouge

The numbers are in from Saturday's runoff election for 19th Judicial Court Judge. Stillwater Refuge of Hope hosted the 3rd annual "Together We Recover" event Saturday as part of community outreach for those impacted by drug addiction. Fans eager to see Garth Brooks perform in Tiger Stadium. Updated: 10 hours...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magnolia State Live

‘American Idol’ winner cancels weekend Mississippi concert after Louisiana State University Police launch investigation

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAFB.com

Street racing off of College Drive

When Garth Brooks performed Callin' Baton Rouge at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, a seismograph located in the Nicholson building on LSU's campus reportedly recorded a small earthquake. Trial to determine proposed City of St. George’s fate begins this week. Updated: 2 hours ago. The trial to challenge the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Former KATC Reporter Appears on “Jeopardy!”

The answer is: This KATC alumnus made a national TV appearance during Monday's episode of the quiz show Jeopardy!. If you're a longtime viewer of Channel 3, you probably recognized Fernandez once she popped up on screen. No, she wasn't a contestant on the show. Rather, she presented a clue on the venerable answer-and-question program (which, in Lafayette, airs on KATC).
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

WAFB will be off air briefly Monday and Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB will be off the air briefly on Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3 from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. We will be back on the air for the Young & the Restless. Those that receive WAFB over an antenna, Dish, or DirecTV will be affected by this outage. This will NOT affect Cox customers and any streaming devices.
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
LOUISIANA STATE
