Charlotte, NC

Charlotte police: 2 dead after gunfire at business park

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were shot and killed when gunfire erupted in a crowd at a business park in North Carolina’s largest city, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and homicide detectives responded to...

www.wral.com

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WRAL News

Slain man identified from shooting at Clinton party

Clinton, N.C. — Sampson County authorities are looking into a shooting that left one dead and several others injured on Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a party near the VFW on Veterans Lane in Clinton around 2:50 a.m. A release from the sheriff's office clarified that the party was being held at the nearby Kirtwood Park building and that only three people were hurt in total, differing from initial reports.
CLINTON, NC
WRAL News

One killed, three hurt in shooting at Clinton party

Clinton, N.C. — Sampson County authorities are looking into a shooting that left one dead and three others injured on Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a party near the VFW on Veterans Lane in Clinton around 2:50 a.m. The North Carolina VFW commander said the party was at a...
CLINTON, NC
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Ryan Butler
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WTNH

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Torrington on Route 202 Tuesday evening. The Torrington Police Department responded to a call of a motorcycle vs car crash on New Litchfield Street (Route 202). Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 2019 Mazda SUV facing the southern direction on […]
TORRINGTON, CT
#Police#Business Park#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wsoc Tv
WRAL News

Portland police shift resources to address rising homicides

PORTLAND, Ore. — As homicides in Portland, Oregon, continue to increase and with resources stretched “very thin", Police Chief Chuck Lovell announced Tuesday he is shifting detectives from other divisions to help investigate recent killings. One area where resources are being pulled from is the cold case squad,...
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

North Carolina man sentenced in death of woman he dated

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man faces a maximum sentence of 43 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death of a woman he had been dating in 2019. Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of Quinchelle Carr, 30, WECT reported. Pompey had been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

NC airport: Arriving passenger taken to hospital with burns

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A passenger suffering from burns on a flight arriving at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday night was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, officials said. Airport officials said they received a medical call that a passenger was suffering from burns on an arriving flight and...
MORRISVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Mother, grandmother charged in child's death at motel.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A mother and grandmother have been charged with murder and felony child abuse after a 3-year-old child was found dead in a North Carolina motel, police said. Asheville police said in a news release that Chantarica Nasha Matthews, 29, and Inga Torrence Matthews, 50, also are...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
55K+
Followers
58K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

