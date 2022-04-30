ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Air Force preparing Ellsworth air show after 7-year hiatus

By Krista Burns
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. – Military officials are preparing to put on an air show at Ellsworth Air...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Government
KELOLAND TV

Body found in Rapid City creek; planting corn; cool May

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City police have arrested a suspect in connection with a weekend shooting. The shooting happened Friday night in an alley in the 200 block of East Monroe Street, on the city’s north side.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City firefighters help to battle fires across the country

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Six firefighters from the Rapid City Fire Department are currently battling fires across the country. While those men and women are helping to protect other communities, the firefighters here in town are still hard at work. It’s all apart of the job.. Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Show#Hiatus#After 7#The Doolittle Raid#The Air Force
KELOLAND TV

O’Gorman’s Gordon wrapping up 45-year teaching career

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 45 years is no brief period of time. And when you look at it in the context of history, it can seem even further away. Back in 1977, Vietnam, Watergate and Nixon’s resignation were still fresh in Americans’ minds. And the Cold War wasn’t history; it was daily life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Getting ready for takeoff

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Elaine Huff uses the Watertown Regional Airport about 2-3 times a year. Recently, the Aberdeen woman boarded a plane to Colorado. “They’re fortunate to be able to, with a town this size, to be able to have an airport. It just makes it handy for local people to not have to drive to Sioux Falls or whatever just to come this direction and hop on and get a direct flight,” Traveler Elaine Huff said.
WATERTOWN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy