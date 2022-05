BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors will host Abbotsford in the first of three playoff games Tuesday night. The Condors earned home ice with two late season wins over top-ranked Stockton. Bakersfield has to play the Canucks who beat the Condors in their last two meetings. Not to...

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO