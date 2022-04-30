ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brighton outclass Wolves in impressive 3-0 victory

By Reuters
 3 days ago
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - April 30, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

April 30 (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion earned an emphatic 3-0 win over a sluggish Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday as the hosts slipped to their third straight defeat in the Premier League.

Alexis Mac Allister saw his first-half penalty - awarded after a VAR check for handball by Romain Saiss - saved by goalkeeper Jose Sa but made up for it by scoring another minutes before halftime after Willy Boly fouled Danny Welbeck.

Graham Potter's side created a number of chances against a toothless Wolves attack and Leandro Trossard effectively sealed the result after 70 minutes after cutting inside past Joao Moutinho and beating Sa with a composed finish.

Yves Bissouma, returning to the side after serving a two-game ban, added late gloss to the scoreline after scoring from 20 yards out as Brighton moved up to ninth place in the standings on 44 points, five behind eighth-placed Wolves.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

