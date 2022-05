Zachariah Carl Lade was born to Bruce and Christy (Bartels) Lade on November 10, 1994 in Tecumseh, Nebraska. He grew up south of Tecumseh on the family farm and homeschooled through the 7th grade. Zach then attended Johnson County Central Schools, graduating with the Class of 2013. After graduation, he attended SCC Lincoln until he was hired by the Burlington-Northern Sante Fe Railroad. He worked from the Havelock and West O locations as a car man. Zach enjoyed playing banjo and guitar and sang at several weddings as well as with the praise band at First Baptist Church in Tecumseh.

