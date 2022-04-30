ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Gronk' replacement? Tampa Bay Buccaneers pick Cade Otton at No. 106 in 2022 NFL Draft to kick off third day

By Todd Milles, SBLive
 3 days ago

Even if Rob Gronkowski returns for another season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense might have found their tight end of the future.

Cade Otton, a preseason All-American with the Washington Huskies whose senior season last fall was cut short by a left foot injury, was picked by the Buccaneers in the fourth round - at No. 106 - to start the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 39 career games, Otton caught 91 passes for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns. He might double that production in nearly half the time with future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady throwing him the football in the NFL.

Known as a clever route runner who had a knack for getting open, Otton was one of the better pass-catching tight end prospects in this draft.

"I love the fit for Cade Otton," said Rob Rang, NFL Draft analyst for Fox Sports. "His soft hands and reliable route running will be fully realized by Tom Brady and ... offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

"With the weapons Tampa has on offense, Otton will be able to slide in as a complement rather than be asked to carry the offense as he did at times at UW."

As it stands, Otton comes in behind projected starter Cameron Brate - all while Gronk mulls over his NFL future.

Otton is the grandson of Sid Otton, the all-time winningest high school coach from Tumwater High School (where Cade played as well).

He also becomes the fourth player in that school's storied history to go to the NFL, joining uncle Brad Otton, Ivan Gustafson and Matt Johnson.

