Netflix has confirmed that not only will their popular TV series Dead to Me return for its third and final season this fall but that creator Liz Feldman has a new comedy in the works at the streamer, the upcoming No Good Dead. No official premiere date for Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini-starring series has been confirmed but Variety brings word of the premiere window and news of Feldman's next series. In a statement, Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix said: "No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced. She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant 'Dead to Me,' we are thrilled to continue our partnership with 'No Good Deed.'"

TV SERIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO