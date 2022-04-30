ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 09:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mojave, CA
County
Kern County, CA
Fox News

Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Highway 14
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Strong Winds, Hail Sweep Across Eastern Oklahoma; Causing Some Damage

Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornados swept across Oklahoma on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm line moved east at 50 to 60 mph. Several areas saw power outages and reports of hail damage. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone spotted some damage from the storms in Chickasha and crews expect to find more damage after sunrise.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 01:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Frederick; Shenandoah FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy. * WHEN...Until 615 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1203 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Woodstock... Wardensville Star Tannery... Basye-Bryce Mountain Basye... Maurertown Toms Brook... Alonzaville Perry... Harmony Gravel Springs... Jerome - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:58:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley FLOOD WATCH FOR A POTENTIAL ICE JAM ON THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER AT CROOKED CREEK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Kuskokwim River at Crooked Creek. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Ice jam flooding has high uncertainty. Impacts could range between localized high water and severe flooding. Now is the time to take precautions. Where possible, move items to higher ground and prepare your community for possible flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is potential for an ice jam to develop around the village of Crooked Creek. The Riverwatch reconnaissance flight on Tuesday afternoon observed numerous large cracks and pressure ridges which are indicative of moving ice in the miles upstream of the community and many miles of intact and stationary ice downstream of the community. In addition, river ice thickness around Crooked Creek was particularly thick this winter. If an ice jam were to form, water levels would rise quickly. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to weather.gov/Anchorage, NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy. * WHEN...Until 615 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1203 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Woodstock... Wardensville Star Tannery... Basye-Bryce Mountain Basye... Maurertown Toms Brook... Alonzaville Perry... Harmony Gravel Springs... Jerome - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester County, especially in the area of Bishops Head, MD. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/04 AM 3.2 1.1 1.1 1 NONE 04/05 PM 2.7 0.6 1.0 1 NONE 05/05 AM 2.6 0.5 0.6 2 NONE 05/05 PM 2.1 0.0 0.5 1 NONE 06/05 AM 2.6 0.5 0.7 1 NONE 06/06 PM 2.4 0.3 0.8 1 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/07 AM 3.1 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 04/07 PM 2.5 0.5 1.0 1 NONE 05/08 AM 2.5 0.5 0.4 1-2 NONE 05/08 PM 2.0 0.0 0.5 1 NONE 06/09 AM 2.7 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 06/09 PM 2.3 0.3 0.8 1 NONE
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy