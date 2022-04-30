ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers' Martin Jones: Takes loss in finale

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jones stopped 32 of 35 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Senators. Ottawa's...

www.cbssports.com

Norristown Times Herald

McCaffery: At a gathering of legends, former Flyers long for lost glory

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — They were all there at the DoubleTree Monday night, the legends that for most of the last 50 years defined Philadelphia sports. There were Carli Lloyd and Dick Vermeil, Doug Collins and Larry Bowa, Mark Howe and Ron Jaworski, more than a dozen more champions and Hall of Famers and superstars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

New York Rangers worry about their game, not the Penguins

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins will kick off their first round playoff series on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden at 7 PM ET. For more details click here. You have to give Gerard Gallant a ton of credit for what’s he been able to accomplish in his first season as New York Rangers head coach.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL
Yardbarker

Coyotes Corner: Team Closes Out Season With Come-From-Behind Wins

In this week’s edition of Coyotes Corner, the Arizona Coyotes concluded their 2021-22 season with an absolute bang and boy was it a doozy. After 10 consecutive losses, they finally found themselves back in the win column, and they did so in two consecutive come-from-behind wins in their final three games to close out the year. The final week of the regular season saw the Coyotes hit the road for back-to-back matchups against the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars before they headed home for their last game at Gila River Arena against the Nashville Predators.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Flyers 2021-2022 Team Award Winners

Before the season finale versus the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the Philadelphia Flyers announced its team award winners for the 2021-2022 campaign. Cam Atkinson played in all 73 games in his first season with the Flyers. Atkinson was the team leader in points (50), and goals (23) before suffering a season ending lower-body injury on April 12th. Atkinson was a difference maker on offense this season, and was that “shoot-first” type player that the Flyers desperately needed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cowboys draft 2022: Coveted undrafted free agent decommits from Commanders, joins long list of Dallas signings

The battle between NFL division rivals is, more or less, perpetual. A truce is struck every now in again via trade, but that's often rare, unless it's during the draft. And while the Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the latter, having made deals with both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the previous two Aprils, they stood pat with the nine picks they entered the 2022 NFL Draft with, before reminding the Washington Commanders that once the event is over -- it's time to again take up arms.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Despite missing playoffs, Blue Jackets see bright future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets wrapped up their season earlier than they may have hoped, but the team is going into the offseason with a feeling that it has many of the pieces needed to move toward a more successful future. Columbus finished with a record...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Being evaluated for injury

Wilson (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury he sustained in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson scored a power-play goal early on, but he was hurt on his third shift. The Capitals provided no other details on the physical winger's status. More information could surface prior to Game 2 on Thursday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Earns third hold

Snider picked up a hold and tossed 0.2 scoreless innings in a 7-1 win Tuesday over St. Louis. Snider entered the game with two runners on base and one out and induced a double-play ball on his second pitch to end the inning. The rookie has appeared in 12 of the Royals' first 22 games, tossing less than an inning in seven of those appearances. He's primarily pitched in the middle innings and has been effective with a 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 10 innings, including three double-play balls.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding crease Monday

Fleury will patrol the blue paint at home for Game 1 against the Blues on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. After Fleury started four of the Wild's last five contests, it was certainly trending toward him being the Game 1 starter. The Flower will likely be on a short leash with Cam Talbot waiting in the wings but coach Dean Evason likely couldn't ignore the fact that Fleury has won the Stanley Cup three times in his Hall-of-Fame caliber NHL career.
NHL
NHL

Yeo fired as coach of Flyers, was 17-36-7 after replacing Vigneault

Philadelphia missed playoffs for second straight season. Mike Yeo was fired as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. "I met with Mike yesterday and I advised him he won't be our head coach for next season," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday. "We dealt Mike a really tough hand. He's a good coach. I thought he did a really good job under the circumstances. He kept our players competing and playing hard to the end."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Getting $18M guaranteed in deal

Mathieu agreed Monday on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mathieu and the Saints still are ironing out some details on the contract before it's finalized, but the 29-year-old is committed to continuing his career in his hometown of New Orleans. The three-time Pro Bowler joins the team after a three-year stay in Kansas City that he concluded with a 76-tackle, three-interception effort over 16 games in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins F.N.B. Big Screen returns for 2022 round one home playoff games

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Tuesday that the outdoor F.N.B. Big Screen will return for all home games in round one of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. According to the Penguins, the F.N.B. Big Screen has been a staple for more than a decade and will be located at the corner of Centre Avenue and Logan Street directly across from PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA

