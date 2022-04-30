Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Tosses three innings Saturday

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe didn't have a particularly hot start to the regular season, as he slashed just .181/.250/.325 with three homers, 13 runs, eight RBI and a stolen base. However, he still had regular playing time and is one of the Rays' top prospects, so it's surprising to see him sent down as part of a move to trim the major-league roster from 28 to 26 players by Monday. The 24-year-old will likely be back with the major-league club at some point as long as regains some production at the plate in Durham, but it's not yet clear when that could occur. Harold Ramirez and Brett Phillips should see an uptick in playing time following Lowe's demotion.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO