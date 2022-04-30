ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers' Owen Tippett: Two points in Friday's loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Tippett scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 loss...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Being evaluated for injury

Wilson (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury he sustained in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson scored a power-play goal early on, but he was hurt on his third shift. The Capitals provided no other details on the physical winger's status. More information could surface prior to Game 2 on Thursday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Draymond Green: Heads to locker room

Green went to the locker room during the first quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Grizzlies, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reports. Green was elbowed in the face by Xavier Tillman. He didn't get up the court on the ensuing possession and was bleeding. He should be considered questionable to return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Jets' Michael Carter: Team adds young stud at RB

Carter will be joined by rookie second-round pick Breece Hall in New York's backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Jets traded up two spots in the second round to grab him 36th overall. The Iowa State product is capable of playing a three-down role, but there still should be plenty of touches left over for Carter working alongside Hall. Carter proved capable of excelling in a timeshare while in college, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two years at UNC, despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Aaron Brooks: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Cardinals designated Brooks for assignment Monday. Brooks and long reliever Packy Naughton were dropped from the active roster, which the Cardinals needed to reduce from 28 to 26 ahead of Monday's game against the Royals. In the case of Brooks, he'll also lose his spot on the 40-man roster, as he didn't have any minor-league options remaining. After agreeing to a one-year, $1.4 million deal with St. Louis in the offseason, Brooks earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but was hit hard across his five relief outings. He'll finish his time in St. Louis with a 7.71 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across 9.1 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Doc Rivers' commitment to DeAndre Jordan cost 76ers in Game 1 vs. Heat, and could easily cost them the series

The gambling community earned a rare, collective victory on Monday when Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers announced that DeAndre Jordan was going to start Game 1 of their series against the Miami Heat. The Heat were favored by just three points in the first quarter of Game 1, but Jordan's presence insured a lopsided opening frame. Why? Because late-stage DeAndre Jordan has built up a remarkable track record of dragging his teams down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

