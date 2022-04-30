ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Participates in several activities

Jansen (oblique) caught a live BP session and ran the bases Saturday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports....

CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Clears protocols, but not activated

Mejia (illness) rejoined the Rays on Sunday after completing a quarantine and clearing all virus-related protocols, but he remains on the COVID-19 injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Because he's been away from the team for just over a week, Mejia may need a few days...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Moves to IL

The Rays placed Choi on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to loose bodies in his right elbow. Injuries of these kind can often require an arthroscopic procedure, but the Rays have yet to decide if Choi will need any sort of procedure to address the elbow issue. Regardless, his placement on the IL means he won't be eligible for reinstatement until May 8, which likely leaves Yandy Diaz and Harold Ramirez in line to serve as the Rays' primary first basemen for at least the next week.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Battling back spasms

Hader was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Reds due to mid-back spasms, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. The All-Star lefty didn't enter for the ninth inning with the Brewers leading 6-3, and manager Craig Counsell revealed the injury following the contest. Hader hasn't pitched since April 27 and had the spasms surface Saturday, but he threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to be available Wednesday or Thursday. Devin Williams secured the save in his place and could receive another save opportunity Wednesday should Hader be held out again.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Remains out of lineup

Mancini (ribs) isn't starting Monday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini has been dealing with soreness in his ribs recently and will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. However, manager Brandon Hyde said the 30-year-old was available off the bench Sunday, and Mancini has shown enough improvement to be a reserve option again Monday, according to Zachary Silver of MLB.com. Tyler Nevin will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Being evaluated for injury

Wilson (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury he sustained in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson scored a power-play goal early on, but he was hurt on his third shift. The Capitals provided no other details on the physical winger's status. More information could surface prior to Game 2 on Thursday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kevin Padlo: Called up, starting Tuesday

Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and is starting at third base Tuesday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Padlo was acquired by the Giants from the Mariners last week, and he'll debut for his new team Tuesday. The 25-year-old appeared in four games at Triple-A since being acquired by San Francisco and went 7-for-18 with four home runs, nine RBI, eight runs and a stolen base. He should be in the infield rotation for at least the near future with Brandon Belt (illness), Tommy La Stella (Achilles) and Evan Longoria (finger) on the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Robert Dugger: Designated for assignment

Dugger was designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Dugger's contract was selected Sunday, but he'll exit both the active and 40-man rosters just one day later. He soaked up 5.1 innings out of the bullpen Sunday against the Twins, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out seven, but he could wind up waiting a while for his next opportunity now that he's off the 40-man roster.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: On bench again Tuesday

Vaughn (hand) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. Vaughn's absence from the lineup has now been extended to four games, as he's apparently still experiencing some discomfort in his right hand, which was struck by a pitch in Friday's loss to the Angels. Over the weekend, manager Tony La Russa suggested that Vaughn might be ready to check back into the starting nine by Monday, but it's unclear if the White Sox's stance on the 24-year-old has changed since then. Consider him day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale with the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Javy Guerra: DFA'd by Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay designated Guerra for assignment Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The Rays will replace Guerra on the 40-man roster and in the big-league bullpen with Robert Dugger, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. After being acquired from the Padres on April 16, Guerra appeared in six games and gave up five earned runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Fails to reach base

Tucker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Padres. Tucker returned from a five-game absence while in health and safety protocols to start at shortstop and hit eighth. His struggles at the plate continued, as he's now struck out at least once in every game he's played this season, resulting in a 40.0 percent strikeout rate. Tucker is in line to see consistent playing time with Kevin Newman (groin) sidelined, though Diego Castillo could also take over at shortstop if Tucker fails to get going at the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Could be called up by Twins

Miranda could be called up by the Twins if Kyle Garlick (calf) is placed on the injured list, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Miranda got off to a relatively slow start at Triple-A St. Paul this year but has heated up recently and is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak. During that time, he's slashed .333/.375/.619 with a homer, three doubles, four runs and two RBI. The extent of Garlick's right calf tightness isn't yet known, but manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that the injury isn't "the most minor of occurrences." Miranda is among the Twins' top prospects and hasn't yet made his major-league debut despite slashing .344/.401/.572 with 30 homers, 97 runs, 94 RBI and four steals in the minors last year. Miranda was off to a slow start at Triple-A, hitting .256 with a .737 OPS, but he is hitting .300/.351/.520 with a homer in his last 57 plate appearances. The Twins are in need of right-handed bats with Miguel Sano on the IL and Garlick hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Reds' Aramis Garcia: Loses hold of No. 1 role

Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. With Tyler Stephenson (concussion) returning from the injured list and starting behind the dish Tuesday, Garcia's run as the Reds' top catcher has come to an end. He'll hit the bench after starting in eight of Cincinnati's last 11 games while hitting .273 with a home run and two additional runs during that stretch.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Saves roster spot Sunday

Smith went 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies. There had been some question whether Smith would be optioned down to Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Monday's roster cutdown to 26 players, but the 26-year-old took the decision out of the Mets' hands with a huge performance. Instead, the club designated Robinson Cano for assignment, removing one obstacle between Smith and more consistent playing time. Through 48 plate appearances this season, he's batting .254 with a .354 OBP and seven RBI, but he's still looking for his first home run of 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Austin Warren: Suffers broken nose

Warren was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a nasal fracture, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Warren suffered the injury during batting practice Tuesday, as he was struck in the face by a stray ball. The 25-year-old has a 4.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB through 8.1 innings this season but will no be unavailable for at least the next 15 days.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Picks up injury Sunday

Garlick was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays in the top of the third inning with an undisclosed injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Garlick, who was coming off a two-home run performance in Saturday's 9-1 win, followed up that big effort with a base hit, a walk and a run across his two plate appearances. The injury in question cropped up after his second trip to the plate, as Trevor Larnach checked in from the bench to pinch run for Garlick after he drew the walk. Expect the Twins to provide an update on Garlick's condition after the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

