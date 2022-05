HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A sidewalk mural has come alive to tell a story in downtown Hendersonville. Volunteers joined together Sunday, May 1 at the Azalea Parking Lot to paint the Hendo Lifeline Sidewalk Mural, which builds the connection between the Good of the Hive Pollinator mural at Hands On Children’s Museum to the 5th Avenue sidewalk murals that make up the Downtown Art Route.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO