ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Wildfire ravages Pisgah National Forest near the Blue Ridge Parkway

By Brayden Stamps
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QW6Y2_0fPBOB5d00

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (WGHP) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that the wildfire ravaging Pisgah National Forest is “50% contained.”

JCPD investigating after downtown shooting

The “Barnett Branch Fire,” as the USDA calls it, began to burn on Wednesday in the rough terrain of the Pisgah National Forest just off of the Blue Ridge Parkway near the Pisgah Inn .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XomII_0fPBOB5d00
circa 1955: Looking Glass Mountain near Asheville, North Carolina. (Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images)

The USDA estimates that the wildfire is at about 370 acres of impact area now that it’s 50% contained.

The USDA reports that the fire has grown in size since Friday.

“This is due to burnout operations in which firefighters remove the fuels between the containment lines and the fire’s edge to control the intensity of the fire and secure containment lines,” said the USDA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5wkS_0fPBOB5d00
A firefighter uses a drip torch to conduct burnout operations, removing fuel between the fire’s edge and containment lines in order to reduce fire intensity and secure containment lines. (US Forest Service)

Some parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway were closed due to the wildfire.
Now the span from Highway-276 to the Pisgah Inn has reopened.

Relive the Roy’s Folks Blue Ridge Parkway special

Approximately 30 firefighters from the United States Forest Service are fighting the blaze on Saturday.

“They will continue to secure the edges of the fire area, mitigating heavy fuels and snags that threaten containment lines,” said the USDA.

The cause of the Barnett Branch Fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Fire along Blue Ridge Parkway contained; cause suspected to be abandoned campfire

Officials with the Forest Service say the Barnett Branch fire that shut down the Blue Ridge Parkway near the Pisgah Inn was completely contained Monday evening. All roads closed due to fire activity have reopened but trail closures are still in effect for Barnett Branch Trail #618 above Yellow Gap Road, Buck Springs Trail #104, and Mountains to Sea Trail from Hwy 276 north to the Pisgah Inn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Pisgah Forest, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NC forest fire halfway contained; parkway stretch reopens

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. — A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina has reopened to traffic as firefighters have made progress controlling a fire in the Pisgah National Forest, authorities said on Saturday. The Barnett Branch fire covers 370 acres but is now 50% contained, the...
POLITICS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Blue Ridge Parkway#Wildfire#Shooting#Wghp#Lions Getty
WLTX.com

Authorities warn community of bear roaming South Carolina town

LAURENS, S.C. — A bear sighting appears to be bringing some excitement to an otherwise calm evening in one South Carolina town. Laurens Police alerted residents of a black bear that appears to be moving through town - and right now they're following state advice of letting it be on its way.
LAURENS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
USDA
WJHL

Is it really possible to drive an electric car in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) – Short answer: Yes, with a catch. As gas prices spike to some of the highest levels seen in the last 10 years, it’s easy to start eyeing all-electric vehicles (EVs) and wonder just how much cheaper it would be to pass the pump. In 2021, over half a million Americans bought one and […]
GAS PRICE
WJHL

WJHL

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy