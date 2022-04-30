ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Video Shows Alligator Being Captured Near School In Hudson Valley

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Video footage has been released showing an alligator being captured near a school in the Hudson Valley.

Though the video is just now being made available, the incident occurred Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Dutchess County outside Van Wyck Junior High School in Wappingers Falls.

East Fishkill Police reported the four- to-five-foot alligator roaming around early that afternoon.

"A next-door neighbor, who just happened to look out her living room window, saw the 50-pound animal scurrying from a culvert and into the parking lot of the nearby school and immediately called 911," Daily Voice reported at the time .

"When police arrived on the scene they found the gator between the parking lot on the side of the school and a ravine on the edge of the property which had about two feet of water from all of the recent rains.

"East Fishkill called ECO, who sent ECO Officer Charles Eyler to the scene and he safely subdued the animal by throwing a towel over its eyes and taped its mouth shut with help from East Fishkill officers."

On Thursday, April 28, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted a video of just how it all played out on its official Twitter feed.

Watch the video here.

How did the alligator end up in New York?

According to the DEC, some gators are purchased illegally and manage to escape.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

40-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

A man from the region was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer.The crash took place in Ulster County in Kingston on Route 28 around 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 26.An investigation revealed that a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by Ulster County resident Tramayne Holmes, age 40, of the hamlet of M…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
Hudson, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Lifestyle
Dutchess County, NY
Pets & Animals
City
East Fishkill, NY
City
Wappingers Falls, NY
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
Wappingers Falls, NY
Lifestyle
Hudson, NY
Pets & Animals
Daily Voice

Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
OXFORD, NC
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gator#Hudson Valley#Eco#Dec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Voice

NYPD: Breakup With Handyman Led To Violent Murder Of Forest Hills Mom

A breakup with a handyman led to the violent death of a New York mom of two who was found in a duffel bag stabbed more than 58 times, according to the NYPD. David Bonola, age 44, of Queens, was taken into custody around 12:51 a.m. Thursday, April 21, and charged with the murder of Orsolya Gaal, age 51, of Forest Hills, Queens, said the NYPD.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
LAW
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
263K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy