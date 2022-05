POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—The National Weather Service preliminary damage survey of Friday night's tornado in Wamego, Belvue area indicates an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds at 93 miles per hour. The tornado started at 8:03 p.m., traveled 11.48 miles and ended a ended at 8:18p.m. The tornado's maximum width was 100...

