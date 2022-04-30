Cleveland Browns pick Perrion Winfrey in round 4 of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns picked Perrion Winfrey in round 4 of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Winfrey, from The University of Oklahoma, is 6’4″ and weighs 290 lbs.

He was rated as the No. 1 overall junior college recruit in the country after playing two years at Iowa Western Community College.

The Senior Bowl MVP lived in opponents’ backfields mostly attacking from his interior alignment at Oklahoma.

Winfrey opted out of the team’s bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.

He was the No. 108 over all pick.

He joins the players added to the roster on Friday: CB Martin Emerson from Mississippi State, DE Alex Wright from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and wide receiver David Bell from Purdue University.

