El Paso, TX

Stabbing in west El Paso sends 1 person to hospital

By Karla Herrera
KFOX 14
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Paso, TEXAS — El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating a stabbing that occurred just...

kfoxtv.com

KFOX 14

One of the suspects accused of murder of Riverside student has bond reduced

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the suspects who is accused of murdering a 15-year-old Riverside student had his bond reduced Monday. The suspect 17-year-old Jorge Juarez had his bond reduced from $1.5 million to $500,000 corporate surety and a $500,000 PR bond. The judge mentioned Juarez would...
KFOX 14

Former El Paso ISD superintendent cleared from fraud allegations

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A former El Paso Superintendent has been cleared of any wrongdoing regarding some fraud allegations. Former El Paso Independent School District Juan Cabrera and El Paso ISD school board president Dori Fenenbock were accused of defrauding millions of dollars from investors while launching an online school.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man arrested, accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun in northeast El Paso

A man was arrested and accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend with a gun in northeast El Paso. Officers arrested 22-year-old Tommy Shawn Richardson. Officers were called out to the 4600 block of Hercules last Saturday around 6:03 a.m. The officer's investigation revealed that 23-year-old Rocio Elena Bustamante’s ex-boyfriend, identified as...
EL PASO, TX
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOX 14

Criminal investigation launched after retired K9 'deliberately' killed

WEST VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTV) – A missing retired county sheriff’s dog was found dead Friday, and a criminal investigation is underway for his killing. “There’s a piece of my heart missing, but Haso’s deeds are going to live on,” said Erie County sheriff’s deputy Ricky Lundberg, Hasos’ owner and former partner.
WEST VALLEY, NY
KFOX 14

Casa Nissan to give El Paso ISD teacher new car

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Casa Nissan will partner with the El Paso Independent School District to give a deserving teacher a brand-new Nissan Kicks in appreciation of the hard work and dedication educators have showcased during the last two years. The five teacher finalists who will be in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso's first Kitty Café grand opening

El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is getting its first Kitty Café!. Today was the grand opening of Sun City Kitty Café. Sun City Kitty Café was created to connect kitties from Animal Services that are up for adoption, with potential kitty owners – all over a cup of coffee!
EL PASO, TX

