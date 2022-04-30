Researcher: Storm damage could triple by the end of the 21st century

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday, a cold front will be approaching our area. Ahead of it, showers & storms are expected and some could be severe based on the atmospheric profile. Most of our Thursday looks good, but it will be hot with record challenging highs in the low 90s. However, after 6PM, you want to stay weather aware. Storms with damaging wind potential will move into our area through the evening. Hail is also possible, and tornadoes aren’t a high risk in our area...but the threat is not zero. So, it’s important that you stay on alert, and make sure that you have multiple ways of getting severe warnings through the night (e.g. our WTOK Weather App, NOAA Weather Radio, etc.).

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO