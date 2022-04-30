ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

70 homes to temporarily lose water service amid water main repair in Suffolk

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zr9CN_0fPBLyw500

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 70 homes will be affected due to water main repairs in Suffolk Saturday afternoon.

Officials say members of the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities will have the water off on River Crescent in the Cedar Point Subdivision between 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The outage will affect 70 homes in the area.

The City of Suffolk Public Utilities Department can be reached at 757-514-7000.

