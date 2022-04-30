ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Ukraine war speeds up US cyber agenda

By Ines Kagubare
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31YC2q_0fPBLZ4200
Tweet

The war in Ukraine has pushed the United States to expedite its investment in cybersecurity amid constant — though so far unrealized — warnings of Russian cyberattacks on government agencies, election systems and critical infrastructure.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, federal agencies have invested millions in cyber technology, seized and sanctioned hacking forums, charged Russian cyber criminals, and issued almost weekly warnings on the latest threat risks.

Even lawmakers in Congress have stepped up their efforts, with the introduction of several cyber-related bills, and the passage of a new law requiring companies in critical sectors to report significant cyberattacks within 72 hours and ransomware payments within 24 hours.

The legislation passed in March as part of an omnibus spending bill that significantly increased funding for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which oversees federal cybersecurity infrastructure and enforcement.

“The war in Ukraine is sort of a focusing event for getting some legislative initiative and momentum, and getting some public support that this is an issue that their representatives should care about,” said Jason Blessing, a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

“As terrible as the war has been, it’s an opportunity for the U.S. government to establish more robust cyber frameworks,” he added.

Lawmakers have also held several committee hearings on cybersecurity over the last couple weeks, inviting experts – from the private sector and the government – to weigh in on current cyber threats and how to stop them.

Although many of these efforts predate the Russian invasion, experts say that the war in Ukraine gave the actions momentum and priority, such as lawmakers passing the cyber incident reporting law and the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicting Russian hackers.

“The DOJ had clearly been investigating the hackers who were charged in March for some time prior to that announcement, but I think it’s possible that the war prompted them to go public with those charges sooner than they otherwise might have,” said Josephine Wolff, an associate professor of cybersecurity policy at the Tufts University Fletcher School.

The DOJ in March charged four Russian nationals accused of hacking energy sectors in 135 countries. In one of the indictments, a Russian computer programmer and his co-conspirator were alleged to have targeted a foreign oil facility, causing two separate emergency shutdowns.

“I do think the war has had some impacts, but I think it’s hard to disentangle those from the work that was already in progress and in some cases, rather than prompting new initiatives, the war may have accelerated the timeline for things that were already in the works,” Wolff added.

Despite the U.S. sounding the cyber alarm, Russia is still showing restraint in the face of crippling economic sanctions. Experts and policymakers still warn that Russian cyber aggression is only a matter of time, particularly with midterm elections around the corner.

However, Russia has recently targeted critical infrastructure in European countries including Ukraine and Germany.

Ukraine has been the target of numerous cyberattacks that have disrupted its government websites and critical infrastructure, including the country’s power grid.

And earlier this month, three German-based renewable energy companies disclosed that they were hit with cyberattacks that disrupted operations and forced one company to shut down its information technology systems.

The attack on the companies follows the decision of many western European countries to reduce their reliance on Russian oil and gas as they transition to more eco-friendly energy sources.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has been among the loudest voices warning of Russian cyber aggression toward the U.S. In a statement to The Hill, he said the resulting urgency and cooperation has strengthened the country’s cyber defenses, even if the attacks have not come to fruition.

“The possibility that Russia will ramp up its cyber aggression has forced the federal government to grapple seriously with worst-case scenarios, and expedite government and private sector investments in improving our nation’s cybersecurity,” Warner said.

Comments / 29

elonboughtevidence
3d ago

HAHHAHA.... is the New York Times keeping track and going to run a full page out of how many times Donald Trump was right? is CNN continually broadcasting criticism of trump with respect to how many times he was right regarding Joe Biden's failures if elected president? if not why not? both in presidential debate one and two... Trump said US foreign adversaries would advance across the globe unchecked by a weak us president.hahahha... Democrat voters got exactly what they wished for.

Reply(1)
14
Ryan Brooks
3d ago

be careful...sounds like another excuse to institute something akin to the 'Patriot Act'

Reply(1)
9
YouTube’s Bane
3d ago

They know they’re doomed in the next elections that’s why 😉

Reply(4)
12
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Ukraine#Russian#Congress#Cisa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine reportedly takes out four Russian tanks in a row with missiles

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine enters its third month, a video that has emerged on social media shows how Ukrainian troops precisely picked on Russian targets. The Twitter account has been documenting weapons used in the conflict zone. It has previously brought attention to gems like the abandoned pieces of Russia's newest air defense system and a Ukrainian tank ambushing a Russian convoy. While these are morale boosters for the forces on the defense, they are also a reflection of which weapon technologies are working out during the conflict and which aren't.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Pro-Russian former Ukrainian MP urges Putin to carry out 'pre-emptive strike' with 'weapons of mass destruction' against his home country after Zelensky warned Russia could resort to using nukes

An ex-Ukrainian MP has urged Vladimir Putin to use weapons of mass destruction against his own country amid growing fears that Russia could resort to using nukes. Ilya Kiva, an opposition politician banned from parliament for supporting Russia's invasion, posted the appeal to his Telegram channel on Sunday - just a day after Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Putin could go nuclear.
POLITICS
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

552K+
Followers
67K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy