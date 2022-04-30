ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, WI

Woman suspected of OWI accused of fleeing deputies at nearly 100mph

By Jimmie Kaska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF BELIVIDERE (BUFFALO COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after deputies say she fled from them Friday night at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. 33-year-old Tracy Danielson of Alma was arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle after...

