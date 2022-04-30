Gerard Butler & GF Morgan Brown Go For Romantic Stroll In NYC: Photo

Image Credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Gerard Butler, 52, and Morgan Brown, 51, looked comfortable and happy together during their latest outing in New York City. The actor and his gorgeous girlfriend, who rekindled their relationship in Oct. 2021, were photographed walking in the busy streets of the Big Apple on Friday and looked comfortable and fashionable. He wore a brown leather jacket over a white top and jeans with black shoes while she wore a brown blazer over a white top, a plaid skirt, and brown heeled boots.

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown during their latest stroll in NYC. (Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

Gerard also added sunglasses to his look as he walked with one hand in his pocket. Morgan had her hair down and carried a purse as well as a tan sweater over one arm. She also wore a necklace and a ring and carried a paper during the stroll.

Before their latest outing together, Gerard and Morgan, who is a former model and current interior designer, first started dating in 2014 but broke up in 2016. They got back together that summer but split again during the earlier part of 2020. Their latest reconciliation happened in Oct., when they were seen in Puerto Rico around the same time Gerard was finishing filming the movie, The Plane.

In addition to The Plane, Gerard has been working on a number of other upcoming films, including Night Has Fallen and Kandahar, and he’s the lead voice actor in the upcoming series Ark: The Animated Series. He’s known for being a hardworking star in the film and television industry, but he has expressed desire for settling down and starting his own family one day.

“In five years I want to be in a relationship. I’d love to have one or two kids — it’s about time.” he told People about having a family, in a 2017 interview. He also added that he wants “to be more run by my personal life than my career.”

Gerard and Morgan have been seen out and about on numerous occasions since their on and off romance began. Some include fellow celebrity friends, like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, who they were spotted hanging out with in Malibu in 2021.