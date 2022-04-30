ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Less wind Saturday, rain returns Sunday night

By Jessica Lebel
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday will have mild temperatures, a light breeze and dry conditions on the Front Range.

Temperatures will hit the upper 60s this afternoon with sunny skies. The eastern plains will still have some wind Saturday morning but it will decrease into the afternoon.

Storm chances will return to the Front Range Sunday evening and will continue as rain showers into Monday. Monday’s temperatures will cool to the mid-50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Dry weather returns on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. More shower and storm chances move in Wednesday and Thursday.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

