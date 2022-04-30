ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bears Trade Back in Draft for Two Seventh-Round Picks

By Alex Shapiro
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReport: Bears trade back to add two more picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles has officially made his first...

NBC Chicago

White Sox Notice Crosstown Energy From Fans in Cubs Series

How White Sox notice Crosstown energy from fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The crosstown series between the White Sox and Cubs isn’t a rivalry in a traditional sense. The two teams don’t play in the same league, let alone the same division, so they’re not jockeying for playoff positioning like they would with other rivals. But fans get hyped for potential bragging rights over their buddies, the stadiums are (typically) packed, and that energy bleeds onto the field.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
NBC Chicago

Cubs Option Locke St. John, Put Ethan Roberts on IL in Roster Cut

MILWAUKEE — The Cubs reduced their roster Sunday night by two players, ahead of Monday's deadline for teams to return to the standard 26-man active rosters. After Sunday's 2-0 victory over the Brewers, the Cubs optioned left-hander Locke St. John back to Triple-A Iowa — the day after adding him to the bullpen — and put right-hander Ethan Roberts on the injured list because of shoulder inflammation.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Wade Miley Expected to Begin Rehab Assignment This Week

Cubs' Miley expected to begin rehab assignment Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Wade Miley is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, a positive development for the Cubs starting rotation. Miley has not yet pitched this season after opening on the injured list with left elbow inflammation....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Fifth third arena

Beat the Chicago heat by cooling off with go-karting on ice this summer. Go-karting will bring the heat off the tracks and onto the ice for a limited time this April.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Nick Madrigal: ‘Matter of Time' Before Bat Back on Track

Cubs' Madrigal: 'Matter of time' before bat back on track originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could familiarity with former teammates on the White Sox pitching staff be just what the doctor ordered for Nick Madrigal offensively this week?. Maybe it couldn’t hurt, but the Cubs second baseman downplayed that...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-Cub Dylan Cease: ‘White Sox Feel Way More Like My Home'

Why Dylan Cease 'grateful' for Cubs, at 'home' with Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The best pitcher in Chicago, maybe the best pitcher in the American League, took a well-deserved day off from the White Sox rotation to enjoy the bone-chilling cold, wind and rain from the visitors dugout at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Michael Kopech Wants to Compete and Compete Now

Kopech explains why he was upset after early exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Michael Kopech wants to pitch. The White Sox starter is a fierce competitor and wants to be on the mound as much as possible. That’s why Kopech looked like this when he was pulled after four-plus innings, despite holding Cubs hitters at bay, and lowering his ERA to 1.17 in the process:
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Takeaways From Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson's End-Of-Season Press Conference

Podcast: Takeaways from Davidson's end-of-season presser originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau offer their takeaways from GM Kyle Davidson's end-of-season press conference. What does the future hold for Derek King? How did exit interviews go with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews? What's Chicago's developmental plan for their prospects? The guys tackle all that and more.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Willson Contreras Out of Lineup Vs. White Sox, Day-To-Day

Willson Contreras day-to-day with undisclosed issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras is out of the Cubs' starting lineup Tuesday and considered day-to-day with an undisclosed issue. Cubs manager David Ross cited "competitive" reasons in not disclosing the issue, but said it is "middle" body. "Hopefully he'll be...
CHICAGO, IL
