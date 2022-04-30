Report: Bears Trade Back in Draft for Two Seventh-Round Picks

How White Sox notice Crosstown energy from fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The crosstown series between the White Sox and Cubs isn’t a rivalry in a traditional sense. The two teams don’t play in the same league, let alone the same division, so they’re not jockeying for playoff positioning like they would with other rivals. But fans get hyped for potential bragging rights over their buddies, the stadiums are (typically) packed, and that energy bleeds onto the field.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO