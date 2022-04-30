ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

With Gronk’s future still unclear, Bucs draft tight end Cade Otton

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PpXpO_0fPBIk0C00
Washington tight end Cade Otton runs during a game against Arkansas State last September. The Bucs took Otton with the first pick of the fourth round Saturday in the NFL draft. [ STEPHEN BRASHEAR | Associated Press ]

TAMPA — Hours after Rob Gronkowski wrapped up his raucous Vegas beach party, the Bucs began Day 3 of the NFL draft by making plans in case their free-spirited tight end never returns to work.

With the first pick of the fourth round (106th overall), the team selected Washington redshirt senior Cade Otton, a four-year Huskies starter who hails from a venerable Washington state prep football family.

Noted as a rugged in-line blocker, Otton (6-foot-5, 247 pounds) will become only the third tight end on the current Tampa Bay roster, joining 30-year-old Cameron Brate and 29-year-old practice-squad regular Codey McElroy. Gronkowski, 32, still hasn’t indicated whether he intends to play in 2022.

And general manager Jason Licht said Friday night Gronk’s decision wouldn’t influence the Bucs’ draft strategy.

“I’m still giving him that time,” Licht said. “We still talk. I think it didn’t matter if we drafted two tight ends. It wouldn’t matter. I think Rob welcomes that – the more the merrier for him. So that doesn’t show our hand on or foretell what’s going to happen in the future.”

The grandson of Washington’s all-time winningest high school coach, Otton had 28 catches for 250 yards and a touchdown in only eight starts. He had ankle surgery in November but has given every indication he’ll be ready for training camp.

“Cade Otton probably would’ve gone higher if he had been healthy through the spring process,” NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “Is a true in-line tight end. Can block, he’s outstanding in the run game.”

This story will be updated.

