Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs underwent surgery to address a stress fracture in his right ankle and is expected to be available when the team starts training camp. “In assessing Jalen’s right ankle at the conclusion of the season, and consulting with multiple doctors, we came to the determination to undergo this preventative measure,” general manager Jeff Weltman said. “We feel by addressing this now Jalen can still have a productive summer leading into training camp.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO