ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley bounce back to beat Watford 2-1 in relegation thriller

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvrM9_0fPBIAQA00
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Burnley - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - April 30, 2022 Burnley's Josh Brownhill celebrates scoring their second goal with Dwight McNeil and Jack Cork REUTERS/David Klein

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Burnley's Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill scored late goals to snatch a 2-1 win at second-bottom Watford in a pulsating Premier League relegation battle at Vicarage Road on Saturday, the club's first come-from-behind away win in the Premier League.

The victory lifts Burnley to 16th spot on 34 points from 34 games, five clear of Everton who are 18th but have two games in hand. Watford remain 19th on 22 points, seven behind Everton and 12 behind Leeds in 17th with four games left to play.

"At this stage of the season it is just about finding ways to win games, and credit to them they've done that again," interim Burnley boss Mike Jackson told the BBC after his side notched their third straight win.

Watford took the lead when Kiko Femenia's crossreached Juraj Kucka at the far post and his shot thumped against the bar before rebounding off unsuspecting Burnley defender James Tarkowski into the net for an own goal in the eighth minute.

The Hornets enjoyed a dominant opening spell, with Kucka going close with a shot and a header and Joao Pedro flashing a shot wide as Burnley struggled to find their bearings.

Luck also appeared to be on Watford's side when a decision to award a penalty to Burnley was changed by VAR to a free kick as the foul on Dwight McNeil took place outside the box.

With Ben Foster inspired in goal, Watford looked set to bag all three points despite wasting a number of decent chances, but Burnley never gave up and Cork equalised with a superb header in the 83rd minute.

That took the wind out of the home side and three minutes later Brownhill fired home a brilliant winner from the edge of the area to hand Watford their 11th straight home league defeat.

Having not tasted success in the league at Vicarage Road since a 4-1 victory over Manchester United in November 2021, Watford must now win their last four games while hoping other results go their way if they are to survive in the top flight.

"It would need something spectacular (to stay up) but there is more to play for than the points, we have got to play for our pride, we don't want to stop playing and get embarrassed," Watford assistant coach Ray Lewington told the BBC.

"We have to try and perform and to our best, for the players' pride and the supporters. Of course, it is a grave position, and we know that."

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Fourth place in the Premier League is like a trophy for Arsenal and Tottenham - Jonathan Woodgate analysis

Arsenal are in the driving seat for a fourth-place finish at the moment but, with four games to go, we all know what will decide whether they make it - or Tottenham do. Both teams have another game to play before they meet at Spurs' stadium on 12 May but you just can't ignore how much next week's north London derby matters when you talk about the race for the top four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Arsenal thump Villa but Chelsea edge closer to WSL title

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Pernille Harder scored from the spot as Chelsea moved a step closer to retaining their Women's Super League title with a 1-0 win over bottom side Birmingham City, restoring their four-point lead after Arsenal thrashed Aston Villa 7-0 earlier on Sunday. Birmingham defended bravely until...
WORLD
BBC

Manchester United v Brentford: confirmed team news

Just the one change for Manchester United from the side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea on Thursday as Juan Mata comes in for Marcus Rashford, who drops to the bench. Edinson Cavani is among the substitutes and could feature for the first time since 15 March after recovering from a calf injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Jack Cork
Person
Ray Lewington
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Josh Brownhill
Person
Juraj Kucka
Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
ESPN

Lyon win 3-0 at second-placed Marseille

Olympique Lyonnais beat second-placed Olympique de Marseille 3-0 in an entertaining Ligue 1 clash on Sunday, preventing Jorge Sampaoli's side from tightening their grip on an automatic Champions League spot. Castello Lukeba, Moussa Dembele and Karl Toko Ekambi scored a goal each to complicate Marseille's return to Champions League action...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Premier League#Everton#Hornets#Var
BBC

AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina: Goalkeeping howler helps Milan's title bid

AC Milan moved two points clear at the top of Serie A after a late goalkeeping howler gifted them a win against Fiorentina at San Siro. Rafael Leao took advantage of an error from keeper Pietro Terracciano to fire in a low effort that kept Milan in the driving seat for their first league title since 2011.
UEFA
SB Nation

Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Women – The Opposition

It’s a big night at the Academy Stadium at both ends of the table as Manchester City Women welcome Birmingham to Manchester. The blues are battling neighbours United for the final Champions League spot, while Birmingham face a relegation fight and need the three points to try and close the gap on Leicester City.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Guardian

Bournemouth’s Moore seals promotion to Premier League and frustrates Forest

Within moments of the final whistle, red smoke was billowing from the midfield area that had been so fiercely contested during the previous 98 minutes. Bournemouth’s pitch had been filled by jubilant fans from every conceivable demographic: right up to the woman who, supported by a crutch, waved a Colombia flag in the air to honour Jefferson Lerma. Inside the dressing room her hero was otherwise engaged, shaking a champagne bottle vigorously enough to ensure that the club chairman, Jeff Mostyn, had no chance of escaping a soaking.
SOCCER
Reuters

Reuters

419K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy