Soccer

Napoli back to winning ways after hitting Sassuolo for six

By Reuters
 3 days ago
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v U.S. Sassuolo - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 30, 2022 Napoli's Amir Rrahmanis celebrates scoring their sixth goal with teammates REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

NAPLES, Italy, April 30 (Reuters) - Four goals in the opening 21 minutes helped Napoli to complete a 6-1 thrashing of Sassuolo on Saturday, a win that ensured Luciano Spalletti's side closed the gap on Serie A leaders AC Milan to four points.

Two defeats in their last three matches meant Napoli had fallen behind Milan as the season draws to a close, making a win over mid-table Sassuolo imperative if Spalletti's team are to have any chance of securing a first Scudetto since 1990.

The victory, however, was never in doubt as two headers from corners by defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Victor Osimhen put the hosts 2-0 in front inside 15 minutes in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

A tap-in from Hirving Lozano and a fine Dries Mertens finish made it 4-0 before the clock had passed 21 minutes, with Sassuolo heading for an embarrassing defeat.

It took until the 54th minute for Napoli to add a fifth as Mertens netted his second of the match, with Amir Rrahmani firing home the sixth 10 minutes from time to complete the rout.

Maxime Lopez's late consolation for the visitors mattered little as the emphatic victory moved Napoli on to 70 points, four behind Milan, who face Fiorentina on Sunday. Sassuolo stay 10th on 46 points.

Spalletti was still not happy, as he feels his side do not get the credit they deserve, even from the club's own fans.

"Being almost mathematically certain of Champions League football (for next season) with three rounds to spare was not an easy target. Having said that, there are some regrets," he told DAZN.

"I was the one who talked about the Scudetto to raise the bar for the lads, but winning a game in today's atmosphere, with part of the crowd protesting, is something that disappoints me considering all the players have done this season.

"It almost feels like it's a success to be where (AS) Roma, Atalanta or Lazio are, whereas Napoli are treated as a failure, but that is not the case."

