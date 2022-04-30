ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Coby Bryant Selected by NFC West Team in Fourth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7hYJ_0fPBGzUv00

The Jim Thorpe Award Winner is donning green and blue.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — Coby Bryant is joining his Bearcats teammate Myjai Sanders in the NFC West. The Seattle Seahawks selected Bryant in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 109th pick.

The cornerback should immediately compete for a starting job after showing the ability to play every position and leverage required of a CB during his 2021 Jim Thorpe Award campaign.

"I'm excited for Coby and his family," Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said. "The Seahawks are getting a consummate pro who was a team captain for two years for us – and a cornerback who is good in every phase of the position. I've known Coby since he was a kid – running around with his older brother, so this is a really proud moment for me. Coby was one of the first players to commit to our program when I got here and we were selling a dream, and he fully bought in. His hard work and leadership are what really made this program what it was this past this season."

He is now the sixth Bearcat selected in the draft, tying the 2009 class for the most in program history.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Ahmad Gardner to New York Graded With Flying Colors

Watch: Ahmad Gardner Puts on Jets Hat; Desmond Ridder Celebrates His Teammate

Ahmad Gardner Makes History at 2022 NFL Draft

Watch: Ahmad Gardner Gets Draft Call From New York Jets

Desmond Ridder: 'Nerves are for the Unprepared'

Recruiting Roundup: UC Sends out Five Offers to Three and Four-Star Prospects

Cincinnati Announces The Basketball Tournament Alumni Team

Memphis Transfer Guard Landers Nolley II Commits to Cincinnati

Report: Contenders in AFC/NFC Targeting Alec Pierce in Second Round

Eight Bearcats Selected in Latest ESPN Seven-Round Mock Draft

Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 WR and Fast-Rising 2023 Forward

Luke Fickell: 'Bryan Cook was the Most Underrated Player on our Team'

Best and Worst Fits For the Bearcats' Top Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Luke Fickell: Myjai Sanders is 'Your Offensive Linemen's Nightmare'

Bearcats Fall in Latest Way-Too-Early Top-25 Ranking

Report: Myjai Sanders is a 'Scout's Favorite' in the 2022 NFL Draft

Bearcats Fall in Latest Way-Too-Early Top-25 Ranking

UC Football Adds Commitment From Three-Star Athlete Braedyn Moore

Cincinnati Lands Rob Phinisee in Transfer Portal

Corey Kiner: 'Why Come Closer to Home When I Could Just Come Home?'

Takeaways From UC's 2022 Spring Game

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: Initial grades for each pick they made in the 2022 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2022 NFL draft playing by a set of new rules and they came out with one of the best hauls in the league. By sticking to their plan, Seattle was able to double up on prospects at four critical positions for the modern game. Overall, they picked a fine group of athletes that should help rebuild their roster after the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
The Ringer

Grading Every Team’s Performance in the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 2, Pick 55: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State. Round 3, Pick 87: Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State. Round 6, Pick 201: Keontay Ingram, RB, Southern California. Round 6, Pick 215: Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech. Round 7, Pick 244: Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State. Round 7, Pick 256:...
NFL
AL.com

Undrafted players line up NFL opportunities

After selecting 21 players with Alabama football roots in the NFL Draft over the previous three days, the league’s 32 teams started adding other players from state high schools and colleges by signing them as undrafted free agents. The UDFAs will get to work with drafted players and prospects...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Luke Fickell
The Spun

Seahawks Are Lukewarm On Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

At this point, is anyone going to trade for Baker Mayfield?. According to NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport, the Seattle Seahawks are “lukewarm” on the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. The Seahawks didn’t take a quarterback in the NFL Draft, but they might not have much...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfc West#American Football#Nfc West Team#The Seattle Seahawks#Jets Hat
FOX Sports

Nick Foles: Potential landing spots for former Super Bowl MVP

A Super Bowl MVP is on the open market. After unsuccessfully attempting to trade Nick Foles this offseason, the Chicago Bears finally released the veteran quarterback Sunday. Foles appeared in just one game in 2021 and made eight starts over his two years in Chicago. His departure continues an unusual...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
nfldraftdiamonds.com

22 Non-FBS/Small Schoolers were drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft | 13 more than last year

The NFL Draft is over and 22 Non-FBS/Small School players were selected. 119New Orleans SaintsTrevor Penning OTNorthern IowaMVFCfrom Philadelphia. 129New England PatriotsCole Strange OGChattanoogaSoConfrom San Francisco via Miami and Kansas City. 234Green Bay PackersChristian Watson WRNorth Dakota StateMVFCfrom Detroit via Minnesota. 258Atlanta FalconsTroy Andersen LBMontana StateBig Skyfrom Tennessee. 4127New England...
NFL
SB Nation

The final 2022 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

As expected, the 2022 NFL Draft was every bit as wild and unpredictable as we thought. The big story of the weekend was how little the league valued this QB class, which we knew going into the draft, but it was extremely pronounced as the selections played out. Between the...
NFL
The Spun

Sauce Gardner Names Toughest Wide Receiver He’s Guarded

Now that he’s a member of the New York Jets, cornerback Sauce Gardner is going to regularly face some of the best wide receivers the NFL has to offer. But which receiver gave the former Cincinnati defender the most trouble in college?. On Monday, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans signing former Seahawks DE Rasheem Green to 1-year deal

The Texans are signing former Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green to a one-year deal, according to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network. Green was a third-round pick by Seattle in the 2018 NFL draft. He has appeared in 53 pro games, totaling 13.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits. Green is coming off a career-best 2021 season, having posted 6.5 sacks and 15 QB hits. In addition to his pass rushing, he’s made a lot of splashy plays on special teams over the years.
HOUSTON, TX
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
998
Followers
773
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy