Coby Bryant Selected by NFC West Team in Fourth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Jim Thorpe Award Winner is donning green and blue.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — Coby Bryant is joining his Bearcats teammate Myjai Sanders in the NFC West. The Seattle Seahawks selected Bryant in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 109th pick.

The cornerback should immediately compete for a starting job after showing the ability to play every position and leverage required of a CB during his 2021 Jim Thorpe Award campaign.

"I'm excited for Coby and his family," Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said. "The Seahawks are getting a consummate pro who was a team captain for two years for us – and a cornerback who is good in every phase of the position. I've known Coby since he was a kid – running around with his older brother, so this is a really proud moment for me. Coby was one of the first players to commit to our program when I got here and we were selling a dream, and he fully bought in. His hard work and leadership are what really made this program what it was this past this season."

He is now the sixth Bearcat selected in the draft, tying the 2009 class for the most in program history.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Ahmad Gardner to New York Graded With Flying Colors

Watch: Ahmad Gardner Puts on Jets Hat; Desmond Ridder Celebrates His Teammate

Ahmad Gardner Makes History at 2022 NFL Draft

Watch: Ahmad Gardner Gets Draft Call From New York Jets

Desmond Ridder: 'Nerves are for the Unprepared'

Recruiting Roundup: UC Sends out Five Offers to Three and Four-Star Prospects

Cincinnati Announces The Basketball Tournament Alumni Team

Memphis Transfer Guard Landers Nolley II Commits to Cincinnati

Report: Contenders in AFC/NFC Targeting Alec Pierce in Second Round

Eight Bearcats Selected in Latest ESPN Seven-Round Mock Draft

Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 WR and Fast-Rising 2023 Forward

Luke Fickell: 'Bryan Cook was the Most Underrated Player on our Team'

Best and Worst Fits For the Bearcats' Top Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Luke Fickell: Myjai Sanders is 'Your Offensive Linemen's Nightmare'

Bearcats Fall in Latest Way-Too-Early Top-25 Ranking

Report: Myjai Sanders is a 'Scout's Favorite' in the 2022 NFL Draft

Bearcats Fall in Latest Way-Too-Early Top-25 Ranking

UC Football Adds Commitment From Three-Star Athlete Braedyn Moore

Cincinnati Lands Rob Phinisee in Transfer Portal

Corey Kiner: 'Why Come Closer to Home When I Could Just Come Home?'

Takeaways From UC's 2022 Spring Game

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk