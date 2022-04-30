ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers vs. Penguins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here’s when they will play:

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwgLJ_0fPBGlNz00

The NHL announced the schedule for the Rangers and Penguins first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here’s when they will play:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 3, 7 p.m. at MSG

Game 2: Thursday, May 5, 7 p.m. at MSG

Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena

Game 4: Monday, May 9, 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena

Game 5* Wednesday, May 11 TBD at MSG

Game 6* Friday, May 13 TBD at PPG Paints Arena

Game 7* Sunday, May 15 TBD at MSG

*If necessary

The games will be televised on the MSG Network.

The Rangers finished with 52 wins, matching the 1993-94 Stanley Cup-winning team for the second-most in franchise history - just one behind the 2014-15 squad. That's a remarkable turnaround from the 27-23-6 mark in the shortened season under former coach David Quinn a year ago.

“As a coach you never come in here and say ’50 wins will mean a great season for us,'" Gerard Gallant said. "You just take it one game at a time and that’s how we do things, but it’s huge, it’s great to see. ... It’s been a real good year and a lot of fun.”

In the 2020 bubble, the Rangers were swept by Carolina in three games in the qualifying round. Now, they will have home-ice advantage against Pittsburgh when the first round opens next week.

“It’s what we set out to do," forward Chris Kreider said of making the playoffs. "Now that we did that we got to continue to build and get ready for the stretch here, the real season.”

The Rangers have been successful this season with scoring balance, timely goals, strong defensive play up and down the lineup, and some great goaltending.

Kreider is having an MVP-caliber season with 52 goals - tied for the second-highest single-season total in franchise history and a team-record 26 on the power play - and 25 assists. Artemi Panarin has 96 points, including 74 assists - the third-most in team history - and Mika Zibanejad (81 points) and Adam Fox (74) give the Rangers four players with at least 70 points for just the fourth time. The last time came during their last Cup-winning season in 1993-94.

The Rangers' 2.49 goals allowed per game is second only to Metropolitan Division-winning Carolina. They are fourth on the power play and seventh in penalty-killing. And goalie Igor Shesterkin leads the league with a 2.07 goals-against average and .935 save-percentage, and is sixth in wins (36).

The emphasis on defense this season has the forwards more involved on that side of the puck as well.

“I don’t think it’s been harped on specifically, I think (Gallant's) got a specific way of what he wants us to do and it’s pretty standard,” forward Ryan Strome said. "It’s nothing crazy, it’s simplicity and buying in. It’s never a perfect game but I think we know what it takes and what he expects from us.”

Asked to compare his success with the Rangers to that of the expansion Golden Knights in their first season when he won the Jack Adams Award as the league's top coach, Gallant is quick to deflect any credit.

“I had good teams," he said. "When you work with good teams and good players it makes you feel pretty good about it. It’s not about me or my coaches, it’s about the players you put out on the ice, and I think it’s been real fun so far and a lot of fun with our group, a good team ready to take off.”

AP Wire Services contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Rangers open playoffs against experienced Penguins

NEW YORK - Gerard Gallant isn't worried about his team's lack of playoff experience, not even going up against a Pittsburgh Penguins team that is in the postseason for the 16th straight year. Gallant has led the New York Rangers to a second-place finish in the Metropolitan Division in his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
News 12

Quest for the Cup: Rangers playoff preview with Adam Graves

The Rangers are bringing playoff hockey back to Madison Square Garden beginning on Tuesday night vs. the Penguins. The Blueshirts had more than 50 wins this season and are pursuing their first Stanley Cup since their legendary 1994 championship run. News 12's Kevin Maher spoke with Adam Graves, a member...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Mark Stanley
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Ryan Strome
News 12

Police: Motorcyclist, 20, from Milford killed in crash

A 20-year-old Milford man has died following accident involving a car and motorcycle. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane in Milford. Police say by Austin Micha was traveling west on Boston Post Road when he collided a Lexus traveling...
MILFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Penguin#Rangers#Msg Game#Ppg Paints Arena Game 4#Ppg Paints Arena Game 5#Ppg Paints Arena Game 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
News 12

Woman who fell onto train tracks in Stamford dies

A woman who fell onto the Stamford train track Tuesday has died. A family spokesperson says 34-year-old Jessica Perez and her baby fell onto the train tracks Tuesday afternoon. MTA police say there were no trains moving through the station when the two fell. A train crew nearby saw them...
STAMFORD, CT
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ Joey Gallo faces injury scare just as he hits his stride

The start to the 2022 season has been tumultuous for Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo, but he’s finally starting to hit his stride after recording his first RBI this past week. Gallo is currently hitting .180 on the season but is still climbing back from being virtually useless as an offensive piece over 21 games. So far this season, Gallo hosts a 42% strikeout rate, 11.6% walk rate, and .295 slugging percentage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy