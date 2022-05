The Miami Marlins watched their seven-game winning streak fade away over the weekend after losing to Seattle on Sunday. They followed that up with the opposite of a bounce-back game and lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of their three-game series. The Marlins were not expected to be that good, but they are in second place in the NL East and entered this series 8-2 in their last 10 games.

