Florida State

Federal court remedy sought over Florida's congressional map

By WFSU
wfsu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFair districts groups that sued over Florida's previous congressional map now plan to ask the same federal court to throw out the map Gov. Ron DeSantis' recently signed into law. In response to a U.S. District Court's order to show cause for amending their original complaint, plaintiffs argue the...

news.wfsu.org

Comments / 8

gary dumoulin
3d ago

I thought districts were drawn up by the number of registered voters in a given area. The color of a person's skin has no bearing on the way they vote. To say that people of color only vote for other people of color or only vote for one party is as racist as it comes.

Reply
3
Bugger That
3d ago

DeSantis and the state of Florida don't believe that the rule of law and the Constitution applies to them.

Reply(2)
4
