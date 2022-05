There is a well-known saying in Kentucky, "all Bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon." Bourbon is a unique spirit in the whiskey family, a product of frontier-era ingenuity, it really is a picture of the melting-pot of cultures in early America that each brought something to the still to blend America's own unique liquor. But within bourbon, there are differing styles, and while those styles may often cross over, it can be confusing as to what all those terms on a bourbon label actually mean.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO