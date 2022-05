MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some neighbors in the Cooper-Young area of Memphis are outraged after noticing stickers placed on traffic signs that they believe are racially charged. “I think the neighbors are generally against this kind of stuff. Again, it’s like poking a finger in somebody’s eye, just causing aggravation for no reason at all. I don’t think there’s any violent intent or anything, but it’s just causing a stink” said Cooper-Young resident Chip Armstrong.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO