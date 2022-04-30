ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Its gonna be May" with Electric Temple Live in Oxford

 3 days ago

April 30, 2022

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm come enjoy Electric Temple Live at Hooligan Harley-Davidson. Enjoy WolfPack MFPC on the grill for some free food!! Electric Temple is a 3-piece Rock’N’Roll band out of Jacksonville, AL. They believe that blues based, rock music is good for your soul.

Members:Shannon Deese Guitar/VocalsGreg Cheatham Bass/ VocalsJustin Crawford Drums/Vocals

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

